Enhancing Research and Innovation Ecosystems to Tackle Climate Change in The Pacific (RERIPA)

Pacific Island nations are among those most vulnerable to the impact of climate change. Therefore, finding innovative ways to address these impacts is of key importance. RERIPA (Enhancing Research and Innovation Ecosystems to Tackle Climate Change in The Pacific) is a programme that will contribute towards finding these solutions.

The overall objective of the RERIPA project is to strengthen the research and Innovation (R&I) environment, and the knowledge of climate change issues across the Pacific Region to face climate change impacts. RERIPA’s approach is to support the co-design and deployment of innovative solutions to tackle climate change by academic actors, companies, NGO users’ representatives, and public authorities, to respond to identified needs.

On the 10th of August, 2022, the RERIPA programme held its first workshop at the University of the South Pacific Laucala Campus. The programme was attended by stakeholders from academia/research, private sector, civil society, and government. Attendees from several countries in the region joined in person and through zoom to discuss priority areas that should be addressed by collaborative research. RERIPA will particularly focus on research and solutions to address coastal vulnerability, lagoon health and sea level rise.

Following this workshop details for Call 3 – “Living Labs” will be published for consideration by interested parties. For more information about the RERIPA project please send your queries to contact@reripa.com