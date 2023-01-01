LAUNCH OF SOLARISATION OF PACIFIC HEAD OF STATES RESIDENCES of PIDF MEMBER COUNTRIES PROJECT

The initiative for the “Solarisation of Head of State Residences of PIDF member countries is PIDF’s response to the Solar Head of State efforts to install solar power at the official residences of Leaders or publicly owned buildings of national importance, which is a gift to its people to create awareness on the importance of renewable energy across the Small Island Developing States (‘SIDS’).