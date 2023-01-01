LAUNCH OF SOLARISATION OF PACIFIC HEAD OF STATES RESIDENCES of PIDF MEMBER COUNTRIES PROJECT
The initiative for the “Solarisation of Head of State Residences of PIDF member countries is PIDF’s response to the Solar Head of State efforts to install solar power at the official residences of Leaders or publicly owned buildings of national importance, which is a gift to its people to create awareness on the importance of renewable energy across the Small Island Developing States (‘SIDS’).
With US$1.31 million funding by the Government of India through the India-UN Development Partnership Fund channel through UNDP Pacific Office in Fiji, eleven Pacific countries including Fiji, Federated States Micronesia, Palau, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Solomon Islands, Timor-Leste, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu will benefit from the project. The initiative brings together all the key stakeholders with partners from public and private sector across the Pacific region and help create awareness in the adoption of solar energy systems amongst the wider community.
Solar Head of State (SHOS) provides the system design schematics, equipment manuals, as well as maintenance and operation documentation. The National Government is responsible for the post-construction maintenance of the system. The project will run a post-installation media and public engagement campaign designed to educate the general public on the benefits of solar
energy using this demonstration system as an example.