Courtesy Visit by the Non-Resident Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Fiji

The Pacific Islands Development Forum (PIDF) Secretary General, Ambassador Solo Mara, welcomed H.E Dr Mohammad Reza Moffateh, the new Non-Resident Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Fiji during his call into the Secretariat today, Friday 22 July 2022.

The PIDF Secretary General briefed Ambassador Moffateh, an overview of the organization and projects that have been rolled out in member states including proposed initiatives. Both parties discussed common areas of interest that supports development cooperation for the region in line with the 2030 agenda.