Courtesy Visit by the Non-Resident Ambassador of Serbia

The Pacific Islands Development Forum Secretary General, Ambassador Solo Mara yesterday received a courtesy call from the Serbian non-resident Ambassador to Fiji His Excellency Rade Stefanovic at the PIDF Secretariat office.

The Secretary General briefed Ambassador Stefanovic on the PIDF’s objectives and focus on mainstreaming green/blue economy in the context of the 2030 agenda.

The PIDF recognised and supported Serbia’s aspirations in balancing development, the protection of the environment and the realization of socio-economic benefits. These are well aligned to the vision and mission of the PIDF platform.

Both parties discussed potential development cooperation in the areas of Agriculture, Community Resilient, Sustainable development, and other priority needs for PIDF member states.

The PIDF and the Serbian government look forward to strengthening this cooperation to another level that will benefit the region.