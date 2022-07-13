Courtesy Call by Commonwealth Secretary General

Wednesday, 13 July 2022, Suva Fiji: The Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Development Forum (PIDF), today welcomed the Commonwealth Secretary General, Baroness Patricia Scotland QC, during her visit to the Secretariat. Baroness Scotland was accompanied by her Chief of Staff and Adviser/Head of Pacific Governance & Peace Directorate.

Ambassador Mara briefed the Commonwealth Secretary General on the work of the PIDF in promoting blue/green economic growth in the region, particularly in contextualizing the concept, strategy and narrative of sustainable development into the Pacific Island region. In response, Baroness Scotland shared some of the key activities of the Commonwealth in the area of the Blue Charter and highlighted the shared goals of both organisations in this area.

Both organizations recognised the importance of working together in building island resilience and empowering communities who are already impacted negatively by climate change and recently with the Covid pandemic. In this regard, the two organisations are working together to establish a Pacific Center for Entrepreneurshipand Skills Start-up to develop and strengthen new entrepreneurial ecosystems that focus on empowering local communities and marginalised groups within it.

Both Secretary-Generals pictured below agreed to continue their collaboration by sharing information and best practices related to sustainable development.