The Regional Validation Workshop

PIDF Secretary General Ambassador Solo Mara, in delivering his Keynote Address stated, that the community receptiveness of the four project implementation countries of Fiji, Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea (PNG) and Vanuatu, captured through the training feedback sections of the Pilot Community Training Reports, illustrate just how high renewables are on the Pacific’s agenda.

The Secretary General also stated how renewables support PIDF’s commitment to support its Members in meeting their targets of zero-emissions economies in the Pacific Islands.

PIDF recognizes that engagement with the local community is a vital part of any sustainable energy project. Without strong support from people living in the local area, it is difficult for any project to be successful. This was made all the more obvious through the projects training needs assessment in early 2019, where most countries conveyed, that though sustainable projects had been initiated, these projects had not been able to continue due to insufficient community engagement and ownership.

It’s equally important to connect Government Ministries and communities in terms of project implementation. This connection allows relationships and trust to build as the project progresses. Community members must be encouraged and enabled to genuinely participate in projects if they are to be sustainable.