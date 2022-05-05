Courtesy Visit by the Turkish Non-Resident Ambassador

05 May 2022, Suva: The Pacific Islands Development Forum Secretariat, welcomed the Turkish Ambassador to Fiji, Her Excellency Fatma Ömür Ünsay.

The PIDF Secretary General, Ambassador Solo Mara, briefed Ambassador Ünsay on the PIDF’s objectives and focus in mainstreaming green/blue economy in the context of the 2030 agenda.

Ambassador Mara also highlighted the importance of Turkey’s role as a development partner and acknowledged its assistance over the years.

Both parties discussed potential development cooperation in the areas of Renewal Energy and other development priority needs for PIDF member states.