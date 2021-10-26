The study is timely considering the challenges now compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic due to economic shock and supply chain disruptions it brings. In fact, many PSIDs has been forced to defer achieving their 100% electrification goal due to the pandemic. However, as identified in the United Nations’ Socio-economic Impact Assessment of COVID-19, #renewableenergy development is a key solution to green recovery in the Pacific region, and steady energy supply is crucial for delivering COVID-19 vaccines. Results of the survey on priorities for COVID-19 recovery and South-South cooperation in Asia-Pacific launched by UNOSSC in September 2020 also indicated a strong concern from the Pacific on addressing environmental and climate challenges in the process of recovery.

There is a clear demand for promoting the use of renewables in the region. The study will support the PIDF strategic cluster of Adaptive Solutions for Island Resilience.