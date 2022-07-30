Solar Heads Of States (SHoS) Project – Kiribati

The Solarisation of Heads of State (SHoS) Technical Working Group (TWG) in Kiribati met up virtually with the PIDF and Solar Head of State team on Wednesday 27 July to discuss the plans and implementation of the project in terms of the arrival of the equipment’s and the storage location.

The initiative for the “Solarisation of Heads of State Residences in PIDF Member Countries” is the response of PIDF multi-stakeholder platform to PSIDs leadership in this critical climate change action space. These tested models can be scaled up and adapted to deliver on the AGENDA 2030 and other global agreements in a culturally appropriate manner on a local level.

The TWG comprised of representation from Ministry of Infrastructure and Sustainable Energy (Kiribati) and Solar Heads of State.

The project is funded by the India-UN Development Partnership Fund.