Saudi Arabian Delegation Courtesy Visit to PIDF

Wednesday, 15 June 2022, Suva FIJI: The PIDF Secretary General, Ambassador Solo Mara, welcomed the Saudi Arabian Delegation headed by H.E. Ahmed Aqeel Alkhateeb (Minister of Tourism). Both parties held bilateral discussions on common areas of interests pertaining to sustainable development. Ambassador Mara, acknowledged the government of Saudi Arabia in forging cooperation with PIDF which was evident in the earlier visit by its Non-resident Ambassador to Fiji, H.E. Ambassador Mesaad I. Al-Sulaim, in February and the recent visit by H.E. Alkhateeb.

During the discussion, PIDF noted Saudi Arabia’s carbon emission reduction by 2050. The PIDF also noted its chairmanship at the G20 and in promoting sustainable development, including its commitment at COP26 on the Saudi Green Initiative to plant 10 billion trees within a 2 year period.

The PIDF recognised and supported Saudi Arabia’s aspirations in balancing development, the protection of the environment and the realization of socio-economic benefits. These are well aligned to the vision and mission of the PIDF platform.

The PIDF and the Saudi Arabian government look forward to strengthening this cooperation to another level with particular focus on tourism, renewable energy and other projects that will benefit the region.