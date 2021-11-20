Renewable Energy and Health Interventions

The COVID-19 challenges have impacted many of the PICs energy goals and targets, due to economic shock and supply chain distributions. In fact, Fiji has been forced to defer achieving its 100% electrification goal till 2026 due to the pandemic. However, as identified in the United Nations’ Socio-economic Impact Assessment of COVID-19, renewable energy development is a key solution to green recovery in the Pacific region, and steady energy supply is crucial for delivering COVID-19 vaccines.