RE enabling Access to Education in Rural and Maritime Communities

Education for a large number of people in rural and maritime areas is crucial for achievement of sustainable development. Strategies are now placing emphasis on rural development that encompasses all those who live in these remote hard to reach areas. Such strategies need to address the provision of education for the many target groups: children, youth and adults, giving priority to gender imbalances. A school is demonstrating the use of RE for resiliency, access and revenue generation. As an Independent power producer they supply surplus electricity produced in their facility to the national grid. The school consisting of classes of preschoolers to year 8 and demonstrate 1st hand the benefits RE in the education sector. Education is key in getting people out of poverty and in securing a prosperous future for young islanders.