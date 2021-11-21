PYSC award

The Fiji Youth Solar Challenge is part of a wider, regional PIDF initiative – the Pacific Youth Solar Challenge (PYSC) – which will see national competitions for youths take place in PIDF member countries. The national competition saw youth’s from across the country showcasing the benefits of renewable energy. The FYSC aim was to encourage the youth of Fiji to focus on the benefits of solar energy. Ms. Sandya an avid tik-tok entrepreneur won second placing in the Fiji competition.

The next phase of the competition is the roll-out to other participating PIDF member countries. Stay tune for further updates.