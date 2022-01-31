PIDF Announces Green Growth Measurement Framework

Pacific-focused initiative will customize sustainability measurement to the local context

Suva, Fiji January 31, 2022 – The Pacific Islands Development Forum (PIDF), a multilateral agency set-up as an action-oriented platform bringing together leaders from the public and private sectors and civil society to address regional development challenges, and to enable Green/Blue Pacific economies, announced today the launch of a new initiative to create a Pacific Green Growth Measurement Framework.

With a history of addressing economic, environmental, and social issues linked to climate change in the Pacific, this new PIDF initiative seeks to create a data framework for its members to track and improve upon the green and blue economy indicators that matter most for them. The project will include input from members of Pacific governments, NGOs, academia, and the private sector and will be led by Dual Citizen LLC, a US-based organization and creator of the Global Green Economy Index™ (GGEI), celebrating its 10-year anniversary in 2022.

“Pacific islands face unique climate vulnerabilities that are not always considered in global indices and sustainability measurement frameworks. By creating this Pacific Green Growth Measurement Framework, we hope to empower our members with data and understanding to target policies and finance to the areas that need it most,” said Ambassador Solo Mara, PIDF Secretary General.

“In proposing this new initiative, the PIDF is continuing the tradition of Pacific leadership around addressing climate change and promoting sustainable development. We see the 2020s as a decade of data localization and look forward to this opportunity to translate our expertise in green index construction to the Pacific context,” said Jeremy Tamanini, President of Dual Citizen LLC and Creator of the GGEI.

The initiative will be anchored around a series of stakeholder workshops to ensure that input from governments, private sector, NGOs and academic in the Pacific is integrated to the design of this new measurement framework. For further information about the project, please visit @PIDF01 (Twitter), Pacific Islands Development Forum (Facebook Page), pidf.secretariat (Instagram) and website http://www.pidf.int/.

