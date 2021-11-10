The IPCC Special Report released this past August reconfirms that Climate Change is widespread, rapid, and intensifying, “and some trends are now irreversible”. The impacts on societies, ecosystems, food security and livelihoods around the world will be catastrophic. We therefore call on all countries, particularly the big emitters for more ambitious commitments to reducing carbon emissions now. As the voice of the most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, the Pacific Islands Development Forum, calls on international leaders at COP 26 to act NOW! Our basic survival is at stake, and it is imperative to work together on multilateral platforms to finding shared effective and accessible solutions in strengthening our response against Climate Change.

